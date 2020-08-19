Staying home for school: More than 2K students signed up for EVSC’s Virtual Academy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is the first day back to school for EVSC students, but not all students will be returning to in-person learning.
EVSC families have the option to sign up for the Virtual Academy, giving students the chance to learn from the comfort of their own home.
This is truly a year of change across the board, and students heading into Harwood have a big change coming.
They’re actually fourth and fifth graders from Highland and Hebron elementary schools, while Harwood students will go to the Academy of Innovative Studies on Diamond.
The school made those changes so students could social distance safely.
Perhaps one of the biggest changes will be for the families sticking with virtual learning this year.
Greg and Margaret Eberhart signed their kids, Elle and Pearce, up for EVSC’s Virtual Academy.
They’re making it as fun of an experience as they can, creating their own workspaces and still buying those fresh school supplies.
Ella, a Herbon student, would have been going to Harwood, but she still plans to put on that first-day outfit even though she will be staying home for school.
Margaret says their family chose this plan so they could ensure a consistent year.
“You know, this is not something I had ever planned to do, but the idea of getting to make our own schedule and maybe spend some time intentionally doing things that you always want to teach your kids but just don’t have quite enough time to,” Margaret said. “I’d love to teach them some art history or even some basic life skills.”
The kids said they were excited for a unique year like this too.
The Virtual Academy is through EVSC with the corporation’s teachers, and it’s actually not new.
The option has been around for 10 years, but enrollment increased dramatically this year.
We’re told the EVSC usually has around 70 students enrolled in their Virtual Academy, but this year it’s over 2,000. That meant switching a few teachers from in-person to virtual to keep up with the demand.
