Seniors share their perspective on upcoming school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As this school year starts differently, last year’s ended in a way the class of 2020 couldn’t have imagined.
But last year’s graduating class won’t be the only group of seniors impacted by the pandemic.
14 News caught up with a few students on their walk home. We got mixed opinions.
Some tell us the day went well, and they were excited to return. Others were indifferent.
This is the first time students have been in a classroom since last spring when learning went virtual. Although there’s lots of uncertainly with how this year will end - one senior says he’s trying not to get distracted.
“I’m going to try my best,” said Austin Handley. “Stayed focused. Be here all day. And turn in all my work.”
What more can you ask for? That’s a great attitude here on day one. It will certainly take everyone’s effort - students, parents, facility and staff to navigate this challenging year.
