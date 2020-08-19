2 robbery suspects facing multiple federal charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The charges are now known for the two men accused of robbing three gas stations in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.
Last week, 14 News learned that 23-year-old Davonti Jones-Robinson and 26-year-old Trinity Ramon Taylor were facing federal charges in connection to the string of robberies.
On Wednesday, authorities announced that both suspects are being charged with three counts each of obstruction of commerce by robbery, and three counts each of use of a firearm during and relation to a crime of violence.
Jones-Robinson and Taylor were taken into custody and brought to a federal facility in Henderson.
