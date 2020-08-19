Pleasant through Friday, rain chances return for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant conditions will prevail through the end of the work week. Daily highs will rise to near 80, and overnight lows will dip into the lower 60s. Scattered showers will be possible by Friday afternoon, mainly over the eastern half of the Tri-State. More scattered storms possible on Saturday through early next week. More humid air will push back in from the south beginning Friday, and high temps will inch up into the upper 80s.