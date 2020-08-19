North Gibson Schools report 3 positive COVID-19 cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Brian Harmon says they have three students that have tested positive for COVID-19. We are told two of those tests came back positive Tuesday while one came back Wednesday.
He says they immediately started contact tracing with the health department, and all close contacts have been contacted.
Harmon says all close contacts were sent home immediately and are in quarantine. He says they believe this was linked to an event outside of school.
Dr. Harmon states these are their first positives since school began on August 7.
