3 new interactive trails coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You’ll soon see new interactive walking trails in Evansville.
The trails were approved at the Parks Board meeting Wednesday.
Three new story trails will be coming to the city and as you walk along the trail, you can read Gary’s gigantic dream. The trails will be designed for children kindergarten age through fifth grade, but designers say even adults will enjoy it.
The trails will be found at Akin Park, Howell Park, and Gavin Park.
The Evansville Trails Commission hopes this helps to get kids active while being able to learn at the same time.
“We’re able to provide something for children from kindergarten through fifth grade and everyone else who would enjoy getting out there and giving them an opportunity to learn about great stories, have fun in the park, and be physically active at the same time,” said Lorie Vanheart.
Evansville Trails Coalition is going to start building the first trail at Garvin Park within the next month.
