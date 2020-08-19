1 new COVID-19 death in both Vanderburgh, Dubois counties; State up 506 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting Wednesday that there are 506 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths.
The state is now reporting 82,336 total confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 2,968 deaths.
The state coronavirus map is showing the 17th death in Vanderburgh County. The Dubois County Health Department is reporting their 14th COVID-19 death.
The map also shows 18 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Warrick County, another six cases in Gibson County, and one new case in each Posey, Spencer and Pike counties.
Here are the most coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,240 cases, 17 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 767 cases, 147 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 644 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 195 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 192 cases
- Gibson Co. - 260 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 142 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 77 cases
