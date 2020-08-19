Mt. Carmel police investigating possible attempted child abduction

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Police in Mt. Carmel are investigating a possible attempted child abduction.
Officials say a report came in just after 5:30 Monday evening.
The caller told 911 a black SUV driven by a man with a white beard pulled into a driveway near 2nd and Mulberry Street and told a child who was playing to “come see Santa.”
Police say the child ran into a house and described the man as having a Santa-like appearance but was not overweight.
Officers say the SUV was last seen westbound on 2nd Street heading towards Market Street.
Anyone with information should call Mt. Carmel police.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.