Hopkins Co. Judge Executive apologizes for magistrate’s ’insensitive’ Facebook post

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. apologized for a post shared by a local magistrate during a Facebook Live stream on Wednesday morning.
4th District Magistrate Ronnie Noel recently shared a post on Facebook that Whitfield said was crude and insensitive.
Whitfield says he asked Noel to take the post down and it has since been deleted from the site. He said the post did not reflect the values and ideals of the court, or the people of Hopkins County.
“Nobody should be subjected to insensitive posts such as that, especially in this county where we say Hopkins County is a great county to live in,” Whitfield said. “Madisonville bills itself as the best town on Earth, so we shouldn’t have things like that out here.”
14 News has reached out to Noel for comment, but have not yet heard back.
