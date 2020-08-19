First day of school for EVSC students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s back to class for the largest school system in the Tri-State.
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is heading back for the first time in months, but not every student will walk back into a building Wednesday.
Only half of the EVSC’s 22,000 students are heading back Wednesday morning.
Students with the last names “A” through “J” will head back first. This is to help students get comfortable with the changes in the classrooms and in the hallways.
Of course, masks will be required when social distancing isn’t an option, and the school is encouraging frequent hand washing for students.
They are really using guidance from local health officials to help them through this difficult situation.
It’s something they say they cannot do on their own, and they are asking for parents to help them make this a successful year.
EVSC has been active on social media to keep parents informed and that’s where parents can find a COVID-19 symptom checker. It’s a guide that EVSC is asking parents to use daily during this pandemic.
“I would make this plea again, if your child is sick or showing symptoms, please keep them home,” said Superintendent Dr. David Smith. “We’ve put plans in place to make certain we can mitigate any spread of COVID 19 in our setting, but what happens in our community really does impact our schools.”
Per state guidelines, the EVSC must be in session for 180 days. To make up for the delayed start, the EVSC will adjust the existing school calendar by two weeks.
The corporation says there may also be adjustments made to fall and winter breaks.
