EVSC releases athletic attendance plan for upcoming fall season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC leaders along with the Vanderburgh County Health Department have released an athletic event attendance plan for the start of the fall athletic season.
They say spectators will be allowed to attend events at EVSC schools while abiding by the following guidelines:
- Masks Required at all Times (covering mouth and nose area) - This applies to any venue inside or outside.
- May be removed to eat and drink.
- Refusal to wear a mask could lead to removal from the venue.
- All high-risk individuals as defined by the CDC are encouraged to stay home.
- All attendees are strongly encouraged to practice preventative measures such as social distancing, respiratory etiquette and frequent hand washing.
- Social Distancing
- Family units may sit together, but use 6 feet of social distance between another family unit.
- Social distancing lines will be marked. Practice social distancing when waiting in lines at ticket booths, restrooms, and concession stands.
- Avoid congregating inside or outside of our facilities.
- Lawn chairs are allowed, where space permits social distancing
- Gate Opening Times
- Football - 45 minutes prior to kickoff
- All other sports - 30 minutes prior to start
- Post Game
- Fans are asked to exit facilities immediately after the contest.
- Congregating at the end of games is not permitted
Ticketing
- Tickets
- All spectators must have a ticket
- All students must be accompanied by an adult
- Complimentary Passes WILL NOT be accepted
- NO PASS OUTS at venues.
- Entrances/Exits for home and away fans will be designated, if applicable.
- EVSC High School Football Stadium - 500 tickets total
- 250 tickets for home team
- 250 tickets for visiting team
- Varsity Football Pre Sale Tickets Only (Tickets WILL NOT be sold at the gate)
- JV, Freshman, Cub tickets will be sold at the gate
- High School Volleyball- Tickets sold at the door
- Max 250 per contest
- High School Soccer-Tickets sold at the gate
- Max 250 per contest
- High School Tennis
- 50% Capacity
- Bleachers reserved for the teams
- Spectators need to bring chairs
- Social distancing required
- High School Golf
- Golf Course decision
- High School Cross Country
- 250 Max
- Social distancing required.
EVSC officials say they will continue to work closely with the Vanderburgh County Health Department to monitor the situation.
