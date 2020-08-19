Evansville Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Jim Schroeder speaks on empathy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All this month, we've been featuring a mental health expert who's helping us navigate the pitfalls of living in the COVID-19 pandemic.
What will school look like? The economy? Our health?
Earlier, Evansville Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Jim Schroeder told us about a helpful tool: Empathy.
Dr. Schroeder recently posted a more in-depth article about empathy. You can click here to view it.
For parents who would like to see more discussions, you can click here to watch one of his videos in English or you can click here to watch it in Spanish.
He says these videos were posted toward the beginning of the pandemic.
