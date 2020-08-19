Central Bears striving to compete for another SIAC championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With opening weekend of the high school football season less than 48 hours away, one team hoping to make a strong impression to its 2020 season is the Central Bears.
Central won a share of the conference crown last season, but the Bears suffered an early exit from the playoffs at the hands of the eventual Class 4A state champions - the Memorial Tigers.
Entering the program’s second season under head coach Sean Coultis, the word for Central this year might be “redemption” and with this Friday’s matchup set against a tough Mater Dei squad, this is exactly how players are describing this game.
“It’s Week 1 - so we’re more excited to play than any other week I feel like, but especially since they beat us last year,” Central sophomore quarterback Blake Herdes said. “It’s more personal, more payback and we’re ready. We don’t get to see 1,000 people here every night, but we all just want to play the game, we love the game. Either way, we’re just going to go out there and compete.”
“It’s about being able to focus on your job - use your eyes, identify what your assignment is, and then be able to use your brain and be able to have confidence in what you’re doing, and go full speed and execute,” Coultis said. “I tell the kids do your job, play fast and hit, and it’s just those 3 things. Offense, defense - if they know what the heck they’re doing and they go full speed, and they move people and they’re physical - we’re going to be just fine.”
The Bears are set for kickoff against the Wildcats at Central Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
