Central Bears striving to compete for another SIAC championship

“It’s about being able to focus on your job - use your eyes, identify what your assignment is, and then be able to use your brain and be able to have confidence in what you’re doing, and go full speed and execute,” Coultis said. “I tell the kids do your job, play fast and hit, and it’s just those 3 things. Offense, defense - if they know what the heck they’re doing and they go full speed, and they move people and they’re physical - we’re going to be just fine.”