Carmi-White Co. students set to return to school Thursday

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - More students in the Tri-State will be heading back to class Thursday.
Carmi-White County students will be returning for the first time in months.
Right now, Illinois is in phase four of reopening, meaning everyone must wear face masks inside, and no more than 50 people can be in one space.
So to accommodate, they’re allowing in-person and remote learning this year.
For those returning in-person, desks will all face the same direction and remain spaced out for social distancing.
Schools will also be responsible to screen students and do daily temperature checks.
Those will a temperature of 100.4 or higher will have to be picked up and must be fever free for 24 hours before they can return.
