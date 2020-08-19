Autumn in August

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A slow moving front produced one inch of rain on Tuesday which prompted some minor flooding along with brief gusty winds.
In the wake of the refreshing front, temps dropping into the upper 50′s this morning. The reinforcing shot of cooler air will keep drop high temps into the lower 80′s coupled with lows in the lower 60′s.
High temperatures will climb into the mid-80′s to upper 80′s Friday through Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Scattered thunderstorms possible each afternoon with a low severe weather threat.
