3 arrested for multiple drug charges in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A two-week investigation has landed three people in the Gibson County Jail.
Law enforcement authorities went to a residence in the 600 block of East Brummitt Street in Owensville on Tuesday night to serve a warrant on 25-year-old Taylor Slaton.
Slaton was charged with possession of a lookalike substance with a prior conviction and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction.
Later on in the evening, authorities also brought 36-year-old Nathan Owen and 34-year-old Tara Reinhart into custody.
Owen is being charged with possession of a lookalike substance with a prior conviction and possession or control of hypodermic needles.
Reinhart is facing multiple charges, including possession of a lookalike substance, possession or control of hypodermic needles, possession of methamphetamines, possession of paraphernalia, and three counts of neglect of a dependent.
