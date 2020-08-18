Vincennes man sentenced to 7 years in prison for attempted rape

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Vincennes man was sentenced Tuesday in the Dubois County Circuit Court to seven years in prison after being convicted of attempted rape.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the case began back in November of 2017 when a woman called the Jasper Police Department, saying that someone was trying to get inside her apartment.
Authorities say when officers arrived, they encountered a man who was later identified as Joshua Palmer outside the apartment with his pants unzipped and wearing a black glove on one hand.
While officers investigated, they say they found significant evidence that Palmer intended to harm the woman who called 911.
Police say they discovered a knife in Palmer’s pocket, along with condoms, sex toys and a bondage device.
They say in his vehicle they found a handgun, binoculars, a gorilla mask, pantyhose, tape, baby oil, several pairs of black gloves, a bag full of tools, and two cameras.
The victim told police she was moving items out of her apartment that day because it was going to be fumigated the next day for pests.
She said she locked the deadbolt on the door when she came in after carrying out items, and when she was about to leave her apartment again, she said she saw the doorknob turn, and the door push slightly.
The victim told authorities that she could hear a male voice outside her door, and she called 911.
Digital forensic experts say they found internet searches on his phone such as “when and where are women most vulnerable to assault”, “unlocking doors and windows in a girl’s apartment”, and “she should have locked her door.”
