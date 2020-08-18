Tell City Water Department to shut off water in some areas due to valve repairs

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Water Department will be temporarily shutting off water Tuesday morning to repair a valve at the intersection of 12th and Payne streets.
City officials say, starting at 8 a.m., the water will be temporarily turned off on 11th and 12th streets from Tell Street to Highway 37.
They will also have the northbound lane closed on 12th Street with that traffic being diverted on Herman Street.
They expect the work to take several hours.
