Source: VP Pence visited family of friend who recently died while in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A source close to the situation confirms to 14 News that Vice President Pence stopped by the home of Tom Gabe to pay his respects to the family before he left the Tri-State Monday.
Gabe passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer.
He was the President and CEO of Heritage Petroleum.
We’re told Pence and Gabe were been long time friends.
As we reported Monday, the Vice President landed at Tri-State Aero, then a motorcade took him to Lincoln Boyhood Memorial.
A post from the U.S. Department of the Interior showed there was a filming event permitted by the National Park Service.
The Pence motorcade left the park around 5:10 p.m., but his plane did not leave Tri-State Aero until later in the evening.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.