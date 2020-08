EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers arrived as forecast on Tuesday afternoon. This rain will move out of the Tri-State later Tuesday evening. Sunny and pleasant conditions return for Wednesday-Friday with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the middle 60s. We’ll have another chance for rain Friday afternoon and evening and again on Sunday. Temperatures will creep back into the upper 80s by the weekend.