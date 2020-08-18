Owensboro Public Schools to offer student counseling following death of a student

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools officials say counseling services are being offered to students affected by the death of an OPS student, 15-year-old Corban Henry. They say Henry was a student at Owensboro High School before switching to homeschooling in December of 2019.
They say he was well known by students and had two siblings in the district. To offer support to anyone who may be affected by his sudden death, district officials say they’re offering counseling services.
“We set up a crisis response team for any time something like this happens,” said a spokesperson for Owensboro Public Schools, Jared Revlett. “We have highly trained counselors to be able to handle these types of situations, and we just set up a time where people can call in or come into the building. Even during this COVID-19 time, we are able to have small groups, especially one on one type, counseling things available for students who need that crisis intervention - learning how to cope with grief and everything that’s been going on the last couple weeks.”
School officials say anyone interested in setting up a counseling session can call their school to set something up.
Police say the suspect or suspects are still at the large, and the investigation is ongoing.
