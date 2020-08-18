1 new COVID-19 death & 22 new cases in Vanderburgh Co., state cases up 840

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Monday there are 81,847 total confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 2,954 death.
That’s up from Monday’s 81,006 total confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 2,926 death.
The map shows one additional death in Vanderburgh County
It shows 22 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 15 new cases in Dubois, eight new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, seven new cases in Gibson County, and three new cases in Pike County.
Here are the most coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,222 cases, 16 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 758 cases, 13 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 638 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 195 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 191 cases
- Gibson Co. - 254 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 141 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 76 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.