Huskies look to build on successful 2019 campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -With Week 1 kick-off slated for Friday night, teams all over the state of Indiana are busy prepping for the 2020 season.
The SIAC is stacked coming into the year and it’s the Huskies on the North-side that are poised to make a big run.
Entering his third season at the helm of the program, Joey Paridaen has had tremendous success in his tenure at North High School.
“Every senior class wants to try and leave their mark,” said Paridaen. “So our guys are trying to make sure that it doesn’t take quite so long for us to settle in.”
“Last year we had some of those early games that we kinda let get away from us, but this year we want to try and start quick and try to make sure that we’re building off the tradition that was set by last year’s group.”
Coming off their best season in seven years, the Huskies also return an air-raid offense full of veteran talent - including junior quarterback, Ethan Brawdy and senior running back/defensive back, Cape Presswood.
“I think now our teammates are finally understanding that we have the chance to be good,” said Brawdy. “If we just keep working hard and keep doing the things right that we need to do and I think that we’ll be able to have a good season this year.”
With big talent on both sides of the ball, North may be the team to watch out for in 2020.
“We’re always going in with that chip on our shoulder,” said Presswood. “We feel like we’re the underdogs and feel like we always have something to prove because we just feel like we’re not getting the respect that we deserve. We’re going out there everyday to make sure that we go hard and put that work in.”
The Huskies are set to open the 2020 season this Friday at home hosting the Castle Knights.
Kick-off at Bundrant Stadium is set for 7 o’clock.
