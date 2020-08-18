Hopkins Co. Fiscal Court continuing discussions on Confederate statue removal

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Confederate statue on the old Hopkins County Courthouse lawn was not an agenda item on Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, but it was brought up during comments.
Fiscal court members say they will have further discussions on the topic.
There has been a petition for the removal since earlier this summer.
The statue has stood on the lawn of the old Hopkins County courthouse for more than 100 years.
One speaker at Tuesday’s meeting called it a “dangerous, embarrassing eyesore.” and is “a slap in the face.”
Another speaker, President of African American Coalition of Hopkins County Bill McReynolds, said there are 7,000 signatures in support of removing the statue.
He said some people think it should be a teaching tool, but he asked “what lesson will it teach?”
McReynolds said it tells Black people they are not welcome downtown. “There is no place in modern-day America for this statue,” he said.
A member of the Hopkins County Historical Society said the statue misrepresents Hopkins County with a celebration of slavery. He said it’s heartbreaking and unjust.
