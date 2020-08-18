Green River District reporting 9th COVID-19 death in Daviess Co.; District up 28 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Green River District Health Department is reporting another COVID-19 death and 28 new cases Tuesday.
Of those new cases, 16 are in Daviess County, six are in Ohio County, five are in Henderson County and one is in Webster County.
The person who died was from Daviess County.
Green River health officials say they now have had a total of 1,883 confirmed cases in the district. They say 167 cases have required hospitalization and 1,611 people in the district have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing two new COVID-19 cases, bring the county’s all-time total to 439. They have 353 confirmed recoveries.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 847 cases, 9 deaths, 726 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 638 cases, 11 deaths, 601 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 439 cases, 35 deaths, 353 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 382 cases, 9 death, 337 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 387 cases, 4 deaths, 316 recovered
- Webster Co. - 97 cases, 1 death, 84 recovered
- McLean Co. - 51 cases, 1 death, 44 recovered
- Union Co. - 71 cases, 59 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 48 cases, 45 recovered
