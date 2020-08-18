Gibson Co. Commissioners approve new zoning ordinance

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Commissioners are discussing the future of a new zoning ordinance in Gibson County.
The ordinance aims to designate land to only to be used for certain things, such as agricultural, residential, commercial and manufacturing.
Gibson County commissioners unanimously approved the zoning ordinance 3-0 after more than a dozen people express support and opposition during the meeting.
It will open the door for wind turbines to be placed on some of that land - a major point of contention for many who oppose the ordinance.
