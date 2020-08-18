Former Harrison standout, Moe Sutton, set to make coaching debut in Week 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On the East-side, the Harrison Warriors are one team prepping for kick-off of Week 1.
There’s a familiar face at the helm of the Harrison football program, former Warrior standout, Moe Sutton. Sutton replaced Lane Oxley in the off-season after a win-less 2019 campaign.
“You see these guys out and it’s good to be back in red and black,” said Sutton. “That’s what I want to bring, bring a sense of pride to the East-side.”
The Warriors have a young, inexperienced team and will look for a much-needed boost on offense after averaging only 5.7 yards a game last season.
“I’ve got a bunch of kids here, they just don’t know a lot about football,” said Sutton. “So we’re teaching them how to practice and what it takes to get thru a practice, mentally and physically. We’re not gonna let up, the coaching staff is full of guys that have been successful both on the field and off the field so they know what it takes.”
Harrison will hit the road for the Week 1 opener to play the Panthers at the Reitz Bowl.
Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. Watch the game live on 14 News or on any 14 News platforms.
