EVSC students prepare for first day of school on Wed.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of school for some EVSC students is Wednesday. One big fall tradition is getting a back to school hair cut.
The corporation is doing a staggered start to the school year, and officials believe it could help keep students and teachers safe.
On Wednesday, students with the last name A- J will return to school. And on Monday, students with the last name K-Z will have their turn. EVSC is the largest school corporation in the Tri-State and the 3rd biggest in Indiana.
In the past few weeks, several other school corporations have returned to in-person learning. And 3 local corporations, Warrick, the Catholic Diocese of Evansville, and Dubois have already had their first positive cases of COVID 19. On Tuesday, Mt Carmel schools started completely online.
EVSC serves more than 22,000 students and are hoping to keep them all safe and in classrooms as long as they can. And one way they’re doing this is by staying transparent.
“Stay in contact and communicate with people, there’s no secrets in this, especially during a pandemic we want everyone to be in the know so we have utilized our text notification system, our phone call system, our websites, we’re extremely active on social media and we have a tremendous following there as well so we feel like the more information we can put out the better” said Jason Woebkenberg.
When talking to students they all have one major concern about Wednesday: How is it going to be wearing a mask all day?
“It’s gonna get hot, and its gonna hurt my ears, " said student Livin.
Parents also have a few concerns about sending their kids back to in person learning.
”How it’s all gonna work out for them? I have a freshman this year and it makes a big difference starting this way than the normal " said parent Heather Brown.
“My mom’s more worried about people’s mental health because they’ve been in their homes for long,” said student Kathryn Hisch.
Parents of newly online students are putting together their final touches to their at-home classrooms.
”We actually turned the children’s playroom into a learning room, we’ve made one of the walls in the playroom into a chalkboard so the kids can do their numbers and letters, being home with virtual learning is definitely going to take a toll. It’s going to be something new and we’re going to see where it goes from there " said Rhonda Heron.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.