Deadly crash closes KY 425 in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews have been called to a crash on Highway 425 at Old Corydon Road.
Dispatchers confirm the coroner was called to the scene.
Drivers should avoid the area.
Kentucky Transportation officials say KY 425 is closed in both directions between 41-A and U.S. 60.
They say it involves a commercial vehicle and a car.
Officials estimated at 2 p.m., the road will be closed for three hours.
Our crew is not able to get through to the crash site, but we are working to get more information.
