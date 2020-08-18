Cooler; Scattered Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will cut high temps down into the lower 80′s which is 5-6 degrees below normal. The front will spark scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through early tonight. The threat for severe thunderstorms is unlikely. Tonight, scattered showers ending then clearing skies as temps cascade into the upper 50′s.
In the wake of the refreshing front, sunny and lower humidity Wednesday. The reinforcing shot of cooler air will keep high temps in the lower 80′s coupled with lows in the lower 60′s. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80′s Thursday through Sunday under mostly sunny skies.
