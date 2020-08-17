Webster Co. Schools hosting virtual town hall

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders at Webster County Schools are offering a virtual town hall Monday for parents to ask questions about the upcoming school year.
They will be able to submit questions for the superintendent.
The town hall is set for 6 Monday night.
They’re also offering another virtual town hall Tuesday at 2 p.m.
You can find the link to that Zoom call on the district’s website.
Students are expected to head back virtually this year, starting on Monday, August 31.
