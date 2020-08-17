Wabash Community Schools moving to remote learning, county reports first COVID-19 death

“Due to the increasing positivity rates of COVID-19 and the subsequent quarantines and isolation of residents of our community. Wabash CUSD #348 will move immediately into remote learning status. This decision was not made lightly and did take into consideration numerous factors. The first and foremost factor was the safety and well being of our community. In addition to the immediate transition to remote learning, there will be a pause in all athletics. As for breakfast and lunch, the District will begin providing those meals similarly to the procedure in the springtime.