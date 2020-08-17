Wabash Community Schools moving to remote learning, county reports first COVID-19 death

WABASH CO., IL. (WFIE) - Wabash Community District #348 is now moving to remote learning.
They just started classes last week.
Also last week, health officials warned of possible exposure at a ‘mini prom’ that was not supported by the school.
A school official tells us students were off today for teacher planning day, and will start remote learning Tuesday. The official said they are still deciding when in person classes might resume.
The superintendent sent out this statement:
“Due to the increasing positivity rates of COVID-19 and the subsequent quarantines and isolation of residents of our community. Wabash CUSD #348 will move immediately into remote learning status. This decision was not made lightly and did take into consideration numerous factors. The first and foremost factor was the safety and well being of our community. In addition to the immediate transition to remote learning, there will be a pause in all athletics. As for breakfast and lunch, the District will begin providing those meals similarly to the procedure in the springtime.
The building principals will be delivering building specific information that will outline remote learning procedures. Additionally, the teachers will be reaching out to students and parents on their expectations.
Unfortunately, we did not foresee this rapid return to remote learning. This has never been the goal of the District, and we are committed to returning to in-person instruction as soon as possible. When the time comes to return to in-person instruction, the community will be given ample notice for preparations. We are also sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause, but the circumstances at this time make in necessary.”
The Wabash County Health Department says they are disabling all comments in COVID-19 related posts.
Mt. Carmel Mayor Joe Judge posted a message on Facebook, asking for the community to come together and follow CDC guidelines.
The Wabash County Health departments reports two new cases Monday, bringing the total in the county to 74.
They say 36 of those cases were in the last week, and the school system has 30 students quarantined or in isolation.
They also reported one person has died.
Here are the current cases in our Illinois area:
- White County - 87 cases
- Wabash County - 74 cases, one death
- Edwards County - 27 cases
- Wayne County - 75 cases, two deaths
