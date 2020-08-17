Twin Bridges lane restrictions continue

HENDERSON CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic could still be slow on the Twin Bridges this week.
Transportation officials say the weather pushed back the completion date for the northbound bridge.
Drivers can expect lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Tuesday.
Officials ask drivers to slow down and prepare for slower speeds while crossing the bridge.
They’re also reminding drivers to give themselves some extra travel time if you are headed toward Evansville.
