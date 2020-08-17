Live Picture: Vice President Pence visiting Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The head of a Tri-State law enforcement agency tells 14 News Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the Tri-State Monday morning.
He says he knows about it because it’s the reason some training was canceled.
The White House has not sent any media advisories.
Sheriff deputies have Highway 41 blocked at Boonville New Harmony Road and the other intersections in that area.
Warrick County Republicans indicate he will be eating at Roca Bar.
Here is a live look at Tri-State Aero where state police have blocked off areas.
