Live Picture: Vice President Pence visiting Tri-State

Live Picture: Vice President Pence visiting Tri-State
Vice President Mike Pence
By Jill Lyman | August 17, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 10:22 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The head of a Tri-State law enforcement agency tells 14 News Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the Tri-State Monday morning.

He says he knows about it because it’s the reason some training was canceled.

The White House has not sent any media advisories.

Sheriff deputies have Highway 41 blocked at Boonville New Harmony Road and the other intersections in that area.

Warrick County Republicans indicate he will be eating at Roca Bar.

Here is a live look at Tri-State Aero where state police have blocked off areas.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.