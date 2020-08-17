‘Really Slow’ looks really fast in maiden special weight race

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The big days of stakes racing may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t lots of great action at Ellis Park. A maiden special weight race for 2 year olds was held on Sunday.
Ellis Park has always been known for its 2-year old program, as many horses have gone on to do big things after graduating there.
This baby race, going a mile on the turf, with a field of 11 breaking from the gate. Optimus Kat breaks for the front, and he would keep that lead for the first three-quarter miles. But that’s when things begin to change.
As they come down the stretch, the gelding Really Slow goes by Cross of Galilee for the lead, with Flown pressuring from the outside, but Really Slow continues to draw clear and he wins by a length over Flown. Really Slow did not live up to his name because he looked really fast on Sunday.
“I think we won it mostly on experience. He ran a huge race last time, similar conditions,” winning jockey Adam Beschizza said. “You know, he gets over the turf good. He’s a very low, flat and level horse. This year with the COVID-19 situation, I’ve been a lot more committed to the whole meet. We’ve been pretty steady, having a nice flow of winners, maybe a winner everyday, and usually you get some nice 2 year-olds, that springboard onwards and upwards from here.”
Beschizza is tied for third in the Ellis jockey win column with 12. Rafael Bejarano leads with 18 wins. The ironically named Really Slow is a 2-year old gelding by Congrats, who’s trained by Paul McEntee, and owned by Tolo Thoroughbreds.
