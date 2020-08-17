19 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., state cases up 591

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Monday there are 81,006 total confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 2,926 death.
That’s up from Sunday’s 80,415 positive cases and 2,924 total deaths.
State health officials say there are 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Dubois, three new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, and two new cases in Gibson County.
Here are the most coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,181 cases, 15 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 743 cases, 13 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 630 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 192 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 188 cases
- Gibson Co. - 247 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 141 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 73 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.