Mt. Vernon football hopes to build off last season’s success under new head coach

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - We are now just five days away from the beginning of the IHSAA football season, and as long as we can get there, we’ll be once again bringing our “Touchdown Live” football show. Until then, we will continue to preview some of the best local teams in Indiana, such as the Mount Vernon Wildcats
The Wildcats are coming off a 6-4 season, which was their best since 2010. The last few seasons were led by now Reitz head coach Cory Brunson, and with his departure, Mount Vernon hired Luke Messmer to lead the program, who was previously an assistant at Southridge.
Under Messmer, the Wildcats will show some similarities to the wing-T attack that Southridge runs. Mount Vernon has a good amount of experience returning, including tailback Brady Hook and powerful defensive end Blake Ritzert. After Friday night’s scrimmage, Messmer was happy with what he saw.
“We think we got a real good group all the way through, but especially in the younger group,” Messmer said. “We had a lot of freshmen make big plays tonight, even on the varsity group. We subbed in freshmen in first group and they made really good plays, so we’re excited about that. They didn’t shy from the bright lights so to speak and they’re ready to roll - sophomore class too. We’re all about film evaluation. We film every practice as much as we can and show these guys because the film doesn’t lie.”
Mount Vernon is set to kick off its schedule against Heritage Hills in Lincoln City on Friday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.