Milder temps, chance of rain early Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mild, dry air will remain over the Tri-State for much of the week ahead. A weak disturbance may kick up some showers or thunderstorms late Monday through midday Tuesday, but these should be widely scattered and brief. Temperatures will settle in the low to mid 80s and humidity levels will be in the comfortable range. We may see a few scattered showers again late Friday. Warmer and more humid over the weekend as highs climb into the upper 80s.