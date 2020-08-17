Hotter; Isolated Storms Tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday will be mainly sunny but warmer as high temps return to seasonable levels in the upper 80's. However, a weak cold front will sweep through tonight dropping temps below normal for the remainder of the week. The frontal boundary will spark isolated showers and thunderstorms but severe weather unlikely.
In the wake of the refreshing front, mostly sunny and lower humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. The reinforcing shot of cooler air will keep high temps in the lower 80's coupled with lows in the lower 60's.
High temperatures will climb into the mid-80′s (Thursday through Sunday) under mostly sunny skies.
