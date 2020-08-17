Gibson County’s 134th Labor Day celebration downsized

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The 134th Labor Day Celebration scheduled at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton has been downsized.
That means the pageants, contests, demolition derby, food booths, vendors, games, rides and car show won’t happen.
Organizers say with the Labor Day Association say they made the decision after monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
They say they are still going to have a caravan Labor Day parade through the streets of Princeton.
There will be some new rules such as people are only allowed in their own cars, there will be no bands, floats, people standing or candy tossed to the crowd.
