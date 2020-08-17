The father of a 15-year-old Owensboro teen shot and killed speaks out

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are still looking for the suspect who they say shot and killed a teenager over the weekend.
Police say they were called to the 1500 block of West Fifth Street around 10 Saturday night for reports of a firearm discharge. That’s where they found 15-year-old Corban Henry.
Corban’s father, Jason Singleton, says Sunday night he woke up to the worst news of his life.
“I woke up in the morning and read something saying sorry for your loss, and I didn’t know what it was,” said Singleton.
The father of eight says he later found out that his son, 15-year-old Corban Henry was shot and killed the night prior.
“And I, I lost it,” said Singleton.
Police say multiple calls came in just after 10 for reports of a firearm discharge. Upon arrival, they say they found the teenager lying in the road with a single gunshot wound. They say he was pronounced dead on the scene.
“These types of situations are always difficult but obviously when someones younger like this, that makes it even more difficult to deal with both from our end and from the family’s perspective. I’m sure it’s that much more difficult,” said Owensboro Police Department Officer Andrew Boggess.
Police say they’re working to figure out what may have led up to the shooting and who was involved. Singleton says he’s hoping justice will be served.
“There is justice that I think should be served and I wish they would come forward and say and if anyone knows anything, I wish they would come forward and say, and if anyone knows anything please come forward and help us out, help him out,” said Singleton.
Corban's father says his son will be missed.
“I miss him, I wish he was here,” said Singleton. “I know he’s here all the time now. I just wish I could be stronger. It’s just hard to be strong.”
Officers encourage anyone with information to call Owensboro police at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.