EVSC set to begin fall semester this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation students are expected to go back to school this week.
August 19 is the first day back to school for students with last names starting with A through J. These students will attend Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Students with the last names starting with K through Z will start back on August 24.
However, all students are currently scheduled to attend for the first time together on August 27.
Officials say the purpose for the staggered start dates is to let students get comfortable with new COVID-19 rules.
