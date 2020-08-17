EVSC begins phased reopening Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just days away from the start of classes in the largest school system in our area.
Students with the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation go back Wednesday. That’s two weeks later than the original start date due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
EVSC released its extensive reopening plan that continues to change as the pandemic evolves in our community.
This coming Wednesday through Friday, students with the last names “A” through “J” will return.
The following Monday through Wednesday, last names “K” through “Z” will take their turn.
The school district says this allows students to adjust to the safety measures in place.
Those safety measures include:
- Screening students prior to coming to school
- Students and staff are to wear masks and socially distance while all desks will be facing the same direction
- Only essential EVSC visitors will be allowed into school buildings
In an EVSC podcast, Superintendent Dr. David Smith shared some more details on the reopening plans.
“Unfortunately now, lunch periods, there are going to be more of them. So that means that some students will eat earlier than I think they would care, and maybe even a little bit later,” Dr. David Smith said. “So if kids need to bring snacks to school to school, they may do that. All of this is done with the understanding that we’re going to provide the safest environment possible.”
EVSC shared a COVID-19 screening for parents guide on their Facebook page.
They also shared their reopening plan, asking parents to save the information and use it every morning before sending their students to school. If a student says yes to any of the questions, EVSC asks that they do not come to school.
Instead, they are asked to begin isolation and asked to contact their healthcare provider while strongly considering COVID-19 testing.
The EVSC isn’t the only district hitting the books this week. Students at Carmi-White County are also going back to class.
