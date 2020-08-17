Evansville Police: Off-duty officer arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An off-duty Evansville police officer was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after police responded to an accident at a gas station.
Officers say they were dispatched to Chuckles on N. Fares Avenue around 1:20 Monday morning for an accident involving a Jeep and a pole on the gas station parking lot.
When they arrived, officers made contact with Jarid Harris, who they say is an EPD officer assigned to motor patrol.
They say after investigating, officers arrested Harris for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
They say he refused to take a sobriety test.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.