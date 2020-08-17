Evansville police investigating shooting at The Pony that left 1 injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of an Evansville Gentlemen’s Club.
Officers say they were dispatched to The Pony around 4:30 Sunday morning for a report of shots fired.
When police arrived of scene, officers say they found a man with a small wound on his back that they believed was caused by a gunshot.
According to a police report, they found 13 shell casings and two vehicles that were damaged during the shooting.
The victim was taken to the hospital where officers learned he wasn’t shot but was hit by shrapnel.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
