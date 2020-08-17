Evansville budget hearings underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s budget hearings for next year began Monday afternoon.
As we first reported last week, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and staff are estimating $8.2 million less in revenues because of the pandemic.
The administration starting making changes this year to prepare, including a hiring freeze on vacant positions, reducing the capital budget of $2.8 million and reviewing health insurance programs. The city continues to make changes including cutting more than a dozen jobs.
”As the 9th budget, this has been by far the most difficult,” said Mayor Winnecke. “Usually these presentations by me come in and they’re pretty glowing about all the things we get to do. We’ve tried to keep some of that in there, but we also want to make sure you’ve got a realistic view of what the future holds from a revenue standpoint.”
Budget hearings continue throughout the week. We expect to hear from leaders across each city department, including police, fire, public works and more.
