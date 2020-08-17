Employee dies after falling at FB Culley in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One employee at the FB Culley Generating Station in Newburgh has died due to injuries sustained in a fall. We are told the incident happened Monday afternoon.
According to Vectren, an investigation into what lead to the fall is underway by the company’s safety department. The company has reached out to the family offering support.
The company says they would like to extend their thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and local community.
