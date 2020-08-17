Castle boys soccer building the pieces for special season in 2020

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the pitch, the Castle boys soccer team looked good in its resounding 13-0 season-opening win over Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday.
The Knights should be one of the teams vying for SIAC supremacy this season, as they return plenty of experience from last year, including junior striker Jackson Mitchell, senior captain Sean Kelly and senior goalie Nigel Stoltz. Mix in some talented underclassmen like freshman Max McConnell and sophomore Eli Youngblood, and the blue and gold like their chances.
“We have a lot of experience in terms of varsity years.” Castle boys soccer coach Mike Reiter said. “Most of the contributing guys this year, were big parts of last year’s team and some of them two years ago, so we just feel like they’re playing with a lot of confidence. They’re calmer out there. We hope that will be one of the factors this year - that we can relax and have confidence in ourselves and build and grow into a game and we’ll be fine.”
“I feel like we have a great team this year,” Castle junior striker Jackson Mitchell said. “I think we can go far if we all put in the work, and we work together as a team, I think we can be really good.”
Castle takes on Bloomington South next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
