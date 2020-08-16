Tell City restaurant announces permanent closure after 41 years of business

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A long-time pizza shop in Posey County has closed its doors
The owners of the Carriage Inn announced on social media they have decided to close down their restaurant. They made the official announcement on Facebook on Sunday.
In their social media post, the owners said they tried as hard as they could to keep things going, but they did not qualify for any grants and were unable to get a loan. They wanted to thank the community and their employees for their support over the years.
The owners say the pizza shop has been open for 41 years, including 11 years under the current ownership.
