IN surpasses 80k confirmed positive cases; 32 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19 (Source: wfie)
By Makayla Neukam | August 16, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 11:00 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released its Sunday update.

Health officials say there are 750 new positive cases and three new deaths, bringing the total to 80,415 positive cases and 2,924 total deaths.

State health officials say there are 32 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two in Dubois and Posey Counties, eight in Warrick County, one in Spencer, Gibson and Perry Counties

Here are the most coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 2,181 cases, 15 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 743 cases, 13 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 630 cases, 30 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 192 cases, 13 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 188 cases
  • Gibson Co. - 247 cases, 4 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 141 cases, 3 death
  • Pike Co. - 73 cases

