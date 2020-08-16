IN surpasses 80k confirmed positive cases; 32 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released its Sunday update.
Health officials say there are 750 new positive cases and three new deaths, bringing the total to 80,415 positive cases and 2,924 total deaths.
State health officials say there are 32 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two in Dubois and Posey Counties, eight in Warrick County, one in Spencer, Gibson and Perry Counties
Here are the most coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,181 cases, 15 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 743 cases, 13 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 630 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 192 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 188 cases
- Gibson Co. - 247 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 141 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 73 cases
